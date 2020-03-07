Letter: Background checks with registrations?

Re: the Feb. 29 letter "Background checks without registration."
A letter writer in today's paper seems to think that coupling gun registration with comprehensive background checks will reduce gun violence. To see the proof of that one way or another, all you have to do is look one state to the west. California has been registering guns since before I was born back in the early 50s. Later they went to a waiting period after purchase as a cooling down period.
California still requires those and they have comprehensive background checks as well. Have you seen their crime rate? Also, no criminal ever said, "I can't steal that gun, I need a background check first." They also never said, "I can't use this gun to rob that guy, it's registered."
Truth be told, not one life has ever been saved by any of that. Bringing California gun laws here won't change a thing. Prove me wrong if you can.
Steven Barker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.