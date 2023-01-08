Letter: Backroom deal on desalination plant

It looks as if the fix is in regarding which company will be providing ‘water augmentation’ via desalination to our desert state.

IDE Technologies’ proposal sucks up three-quarters of the $1 billion the legislature just appropriated for water augmentation.

According to a Jan. 1, 2023, article in the Arizona Daily Star, IDE pushed its application through the state’s new Water Infrastructure Financing Authority (WIFA) Board on December 20 – even before WIFA had an executive director or had staff that could review the proposal.

Since IDE has been given such a running start, what fool would now submit a competing proposal?

This backroom deal would hand over the bulk of the WIFA monies to just one company.

IDE’s proposal may be worthy. However, ramrodding it through with little opportunity for public comment or staff review makes this a shady deal.

Mari Jensen

Midtown