I’ve been reading your articles on “Water deliveries to wildlife” and “Drought forces emergency measures for US West's wild horses” with great interest. I’ve been observing a population explosion of wildlife in our own backyard.
We have lived in the same midtown house for 35 years. But this summer, we’ve seen all kinds of creatures move into our yard in swarms: birds, mammals, reptiles. We have lizards crawling around and doing pushups all over the place. We have four rabbits hopping around. We have all kinds of birds we’ve never seen in the yard before: two quail families, several Vermilion fly catchers, two roadrunners, a hawk.
I’ve been guessing that all these critters are finding our yard, with its patch of irrigated grass, an oasis in the drought. And it makes me wonder if other readers of the Star have been having (and enjoying) the same experience.
Chris Tanz
Midtown
