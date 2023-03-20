Push-back legislation by Conservatives on 'wokism' (vis-a-vis capitalism, healthcare, education, systemic- and structural racist/sexist policies, etc.) is more than a culture war response. Try this: read (aloud even) Vince Leach's op-ed piece on SB 1611 and SB 1694, but replace "corporation", "business", or "business owners" with "women" (since Citizens United equates corporations as people, this is a fair swap) and think about the various bills by states to deny a woman's rights and personal autonomy to decide healthcare. Go on, try it. While SB 1611 and 1694 and Mr. Leach specifically target the 'woke capitalism' of ESG investing, this thought exercise clearly shows that the AZ Legislature, Leach and those who support "anti-woke" legislation across the US consider women as less than corporations, and their hypocrisy and cynicism for policies, programs, and rights that 'woke' America/Arizonans support for choice in healthcare, education curricula, library content, etc. is truly, as Mr Trump would so elequently say, "SAD!!"