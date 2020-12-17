Letter: Bad Choices?

As a Hispanic “Boomer” male with an engineering degree, I was appalled at the whinny column that led your Opinion section. Here we have a 26 year old Latinx millennial who has a bachelor’s degree in English complaining she has accumulated $36,000 in student debt and is on her way to more debt as she pursues a Master and possibly a doctorate in journalism.
What’s more worthless than a bachelor’s degree in English is a master’s in journalism. You get what you pay for. And now she wants debt forgiveness so she can continue with her bad choices?
She should start working now and go to night school like I did. Some businesses will even help with advance degree tuition.
Maybe the Daily Star could hire her at the $70K so she can pay off her debt and live the life she thinks she’s entitled to because she’s a millennial Latinx. She does have a degree in English.
Marvin Montez
Oro Valley
