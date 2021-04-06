 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Bad decision Mr. Ducey
View Comments

Letter: Bad decision Mr. Ducey

  • Comments

Our governor is once again flaunting his ignorance at the expense of more unnecessary Arizonan lives. What’s the rush, I wonder? Is it really so difficult to wear a mask, or allow others some personal space? Why risk the possibility of another surge in COVID cases? Let’s get more people vaccinated and evaluate it’s success. Do we have to be #1 in cases again? Why don’t you pole the people that have lost loved ones..or how about the nurses and doctors who had to see them die? How about a little common sense and some regard for the individuals who will now be unprotected as they have to provide services to individuals who have little regard for the welfare of others.

Elizabeth O’Harra

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News