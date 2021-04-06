Letter: Bad decision Mr. Ducey

Our governor is once again flaunting his ignorance at the expense of more unnecessary Arizonan lives. What’s the rush, I wonder? Is it really so difficult to wear a mask, or allow others some personal space? Why risk the possibility of another surge in COVID cases? Let’s get more people vaccinated and evaluate it’s success. Do we have to be #1 in cases again? Why don’t you pole the people that have lost loved ones..or how about the nurses and doctors who had to see them die? How about a little common sense and some regard for the individuals who will now be unprotected as they have to provide services to individuals who have little regard for the welfare of others.
Elizabeth O’Harra
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.