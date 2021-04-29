Letter: bad judges

the judge who supported the senate subpoena for ballots should be fired. and any other judicial officer who authorizes politicians un elected to do elections should be fired for ever giving such politicians access to ballots.This is total hog wash and an attempt to kill voting in our state. it should be halted forthwith and with out delay . The GOP attempts to steal democracy needs to be called what it is TOTALLY UNAM,ERICAN !!! What the hell is wrong with these judges?
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.