 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: bad judges
View Comments

Letter: bad judges

  • Comments

the judge who supported the senate subpoena for ballots should be fired. and any other judicial officer who authorizes politicians un elected to do elections should be fired for ever giving such politicians access to ballots.This is total hog wash and an attempt to kill voting in our state. it should be halted forthwith and with out delay . The GOP attempts to steal democracy needs to be called what it is TOTALLY UNAM,ERICAN !!! What the hell is wrong with these judges?

Donald Shelton

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Broadway expanded

The Broadway expansion between Euclid and Country Club (known as the Sunshine Mile) has been in the works for over a year to expand the street…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News