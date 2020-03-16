Letter: Bad taste about virus
State Representative Paul Gosar's comments that he would "rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus" reveals both ignorance and bluster from Gosar. Add to these thoughtless comments about joining Ted Cruz to "arrange a meeting with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg," our state's representative embodies ignorance and mean-spirited behavior. I urge Representative Gosar to issue an apology and behave in a more compassionate, informed way during his remaining term, hopefully his last.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

