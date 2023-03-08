Senator T. J. Shopes’ bill, SB 1061, aims to shield home addresses from public access, noting that he and others like Senator David Farnsworth have received threatening contact. In a balanced response from Democratic Senator Juan Mendez, he supports such safety measures but suggests Republican legislators consider how matters have become so visceral and aggressive. In the opening weeks of the new session, extreme, inflammatory legislation such as preventing voter initiatives for fair funding of public education, shielding legislative emails from public access, monitoring pronoun use in public schools, and refusing to debate sensible budget proposals characterizes Republican priorities. Even this erratic legislation does not warrant threatening speech or action, but perhaps more productive, less punitive governing might return more civility to Arizona politics.