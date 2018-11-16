Kudos to the philanthropists who have done so much to enhance numerous venues throughout our city--over $30 million to the Tucson Center for the Arts and six sports venues at the University. These gifts will provide outstanding facilities for our residents as well as for our many visitors. Tucson continues to gain national and international recognition as a destination city.
Woefully behind the times is Centennial Hall which was last renovated in 1985! Seating over 2500 people its interior and acoustics are sadly behind the times. Surely there is a philanthropic person who can see the vision and step up to make a commitment and/or challenge others to join in creating a renovated state-of-the-arts performance center providing some balance to the scale between the arts and athletics in Tucson. Until Centennial Hall is updated Tucson cannot really pride itself on its art venues nor can they balance the scale. It is Time for Someone to Step UP! Help make Centennial Hall a gem once again.
Carol Goeman
Oro Valley
