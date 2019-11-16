Regarding the Nov. 10th letter to the Star, "Star's viewpoint often one-sided", for being more liberal than conservative in its news content and in the amount of editorials and letters published. Similar letters have been written in past years. To all these, I say the following: 1) I don't believe any newspaper is truly balanced, but has a slant based on the leanings of its owner, editor and staff that is hired. The Star does have a liberal slant, reflecting Tucson, a largely liberal city. 2) Many conservatives in Tucson are snowbirds, who leave when the good weather returns back home, thus reducing that pool of potential letter writers. 3) Tucson used to have a conservative newspaper, The Tucson Citizen, but it stopped printing a newspaper ten years ago and closed its online site 5 years ago.
Raymond Silverstein
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.