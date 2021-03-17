Letter: Balanced presentation

Page 1 of the February 28 issue of the Arizona Star has two articles which would be enhanced by providing a more complete discourse. In discussing the 1.9 trillion dollar pandemic relief bill, only those portions that actually provide pandemic relief are listed (the purpose of the bill). The article omits any reference to pertinent items in the massive stimulus package which have nothing to do with CoVID relief. There is no mention of $270 million for arts and humanities endowments, $200 million for museums, and $100 million for an electric train in Silicon Valley.
The second article discusses the removal of portions of the border wall. Again this article is not balanced Only those issues thought to be a detriment of the wall are related. Not mentioned is the positive aspects such as preventing illegal entry and drug trafficking. How can the public make a rational evaluation of these issues without a balanced discussion in our local newspaper?
Art Di Salvo
North side
