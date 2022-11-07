 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ball Game

Picture it: Anytown, Arizona. Your kids are in Little League. Yankees, Giants, Braves.They have fun. Then along comes a new team, the Elephants. Before every game the Elephants announce that if they lose, the other team cheated.

An umpire materializes who believes the Elephants. He decides to call all games in favor of the Elephants, to ensure there’s no cheating.

The All-Star game: abolished. Elephants don’t want fans voting for rosters. They want Elephants to be the only players representing the Nationalist League; don’t want anyone to represent the American League at all. No voting.

They wear expensive brown shirts. Who knows where they got the money?

Elephant coach Kari Lake isn’t a coach. She’s an actor. The umpire, Mark Finchem, is blind.

That’s Arizona Little League. But Elephants playing Big League ball are scarier. They all have the same owner. They salute him and say, “Stop the Steal” over and over, to reinforce The Lie. Don’t believe it.

Kevin Stultz

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

