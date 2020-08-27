 Skip to main content
Letter: "Ballot Harvesting" in Arizona
Arizona Attorney General Brnovich successfully sought a stay of the U.S. Court of Appeals decision to strike down Arizona's ballot harvesting law. The case is pending review by US Supreme Court. This means that assisting others to submit their ballot is currently illegal in Arizona. If a neighbor is elderly, injured, immobile, without a driver's license, or for some reason cannot get to a post box. and do not have a family member close by, voting is effectively blocked.

For example, suppose someone regularly picks up the mail from the mailbox box at the end of the road for a neighbor. Taking their outgoing mail to the collection box would be illegal if it includes a ballot. There needs to be a legal way for persons to seek voting assistance. Hysteria over vote fraud is out of control. Assisting someone to exercise their right as a citizen to vote is not ballot harvesting. Call it compassion, neighborliness, or patriotic duty.

Christine Flanagan

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

