Letter: ballot harvesting

In his letter printed December 22, frequent contributor Jeffrey McConnell suggests Republicans follow the example of Democrats who he claims "devote most resources to hiring canvassers to go door-to-door to harvest ballots. These votes are legal," he says.

This is a lie. The Star ought to have a policy not to publish lies, even in the letters column.

Ballot harvesting is not legal in Arizona. HR 2023, enacted in 2016, makes ballot harvesting a class 6 felony. The validity of the statute was upheld by the Supreme Court in June 2021.

Russ Willis

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

