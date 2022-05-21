 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Ballot measure would reverse many Arizona voting restrictions, May 19

  • Comments

Re: the May 19 article "Ballot measure would reverse many Arizona voting restrictions."

State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita said the proposed measure is an abuse of the initiative process because it would be an end-run around the lawmakers.

She’s right about the end-run part, but but it’s not an abuse, it’s precisely why the initiative was included in the Arizona Constitution.

At the time Arizona became a state in 1912 many western and territorial legislatures were owned lock, stock and barrel by mining companies, especially copper mining companies. The purpose of the initiative is to restore sovereignty to the people when the legislature fails to represent their interest.

Roger Voelker

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Honesty and Accuracy

Two recent letters in the Vail Voice and a candidate who visited our home seeking support for her candidacy to the Arizona Senate claimed the …

Letter: Proposition 411

The Tucson Fire Fighters responded to over 5800 vehicle accidents in 2021 including pedestrian and bicycle related incidents. Of those acciden…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News