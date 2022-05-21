Letter: Ballot measure would reverse many Arizona voting restrictions, May 19

Re: the May 19 article "Ballot measure would reverse many Arizona voting restrictions."

State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita said the proposed measure is an abuse of the initiative process because it would be an end-run around the lawmakers.

She’s right about the end-run part, but but it’s not an abuse, it’s precisely why the initiative was included in the Arizona Constitution.

At the time Arizona became a state in 1912 many western and territorial legislatures were owned lock, stock and barrel by mining companies, especially copper mining companies. The purpose of the initiative is to restore sovereignty to the people when the legislature fails to represent their interest.

Roger Voelker

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

