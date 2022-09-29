 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ballot Propositions—my guide

“What’s On My Ballot?”landed in our home recently. It’s complex and detailed—a total of 11 Propositions on our 2022 Ballot. I went through the volume, a bit overwhelmed by the detail and legalese. I looked at the “for” and “against” statements carefully. The Arizona Free Enterprise Club was a faithful guide, helped by the Chamber of Commerce, and America First Policy Institute—organizations that favor reduction is taxes, minimal government, diminished funding for public schools, business over people, and profits over compassion. In every case I found myself with the opposite view. Accordingly I will vote NO on 128, 129, 132, 309. I will vote YES on 130, 131, 209, 210, 211, 308, 310. Societies do best with strong public school systems, healthy tax policies to support social goals and infrastructure, robust voter turnout, and the ability of our population to pass initiatives and referendums.

Norman Epstein, MD

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

