Letter: Ballot tabulating machines in Arizona

Fear, falsehoods and fascism. Republicans are at it again. This time candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem want to prohibit Arizona from using automated vote tabulating machines in the 2022 elections. Why? “Potential for fraud through hacking or because components are made in other countries.”

The fact no credible evidence of election fraud due to machine tabulation has been found doesn’t matter to Lake and Finchem. They want 100% hand counting! What brilliance! Replace a fast, accurate, cost-effective and auditable process with a slower, more error prone, more costly process which will have no control to compare against. Perhaps their next proposal will be to outlaw use of any computers in Arizona government as they “contain components manufactured in other countries”.

Lake and Finchem don’t want the Arizona electorate to decide. They are trying to get a judge to make the decision – before the 2022 election. Lake and Finchem have clearly shown their lack of fitness for elected office.

Dean Hahn-Carlson

Rio Rico

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

