Letter: Balott Harvesting (Arizona Daily Star 1-28-2020)

Re: the Jan. 28 article "AZ law that bars 'ballot harvesting' is illegal, divided 9th Circuit rules."
Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rite does not need evidenced, she only needs the idea that there might be fraud so let’s make a law.
The article goes on to say that Republicans argued that presents too many opportunities for mischief, though during debate they could not cite a single confirmed incident where a ballot was altered or did not get delivered.
In fact, Sen. J.D. Mesnard, then a Republican member of the House from Chandler, argued it's irrelevant whether there is fraud or not.
'What is indisputable is that many people believe it's happening,' he said at the time. 'And I think that matters.'
Let me see almost half the United States believe President Trump is guilty of fraud. So according to the Senator the President must be guilty. Let’s impeach him.
Stephanie Salgado
Northwest side
