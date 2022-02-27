Letter: Ban cat declawing

Re: the Feb. 10 article "House committee votes to ban declawing of cats."
Recently Representative Amish Shah, MD, authored bill HB2224 to ban declawing cats (other than for medical needs) in Arizona. Some people are unaware of the harm this barbaric practice does to cats, so unfortunately this bill is desperately needed. Many don’t realize that declawing is amputation of the knuckles of cat’s paws which often causes residual pain, resulting in litterbox issues. Declawed cats are also more likely to bite, as their other form of defense is removed. I volunteer at Pima Animal Care Center in Tucson and know there is huge support for this bill among staff and volunteers there. Animal welfare is an issue that transcends political divides. Please encourage your Representatives, and subsequently (I hope) state Senators, to support this legislation.
Carol Garr
Southwest side
