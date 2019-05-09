I would like to thank AZ Game and Fish for initiating a ban on hunting contests in Arizona. This work demonstrates an awareness of the public sentiment about wildlife and the respect for the wildlife that inhabits our state. Each time I encounter wildlife, it adds to my experience and sense of wonder. The presence of skunks, coati, bobcats, mountain lions and wolves make camping and hiking even more meaningful and interesting. Me and my family join the majority of citizens who prefer to hunt with our binoculars and cameras and value the presence of animals in our surroundings.
Hunting contests are a sad remnant of our national history, when killing was deemed necessary for human expansion in the West. We now live in very different times, when most citizens (tax payers) value wildlife ALIVE. Wildlife killing contests are totally unacceptable in Arizona. Please join me in supporting AZ Fish and Game and support the ban on hunting contests.
Ceanne Alvine
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.