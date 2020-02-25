Letter: Ban Plastic Bags?

It’s time to ban plastic bags? It was the environmentalists who demanded we replace paper bags with plastic because plastic was recyclable, and it would “save the trees.” Never mind that paper companies grow trees as a crop, usually loblolly pine, and have forests that range from one to thirty years old. As the trees are harvested, they are replanted to be harvested again in 30 years. The latest fad is reusable bags, which, unless they are cleaned regularly, will be contaminated by bacteria. Also, plastic bags are not “banned everywhere on the planet.” Rather, they are banned mostly in states that are run by the Democratic Party so that we can “save the earth.” Why are these leftists so insistent in telling everyone else how to live their lives? We the people are drowning in their rules and regulations.
Carole Trombinno
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.