Letter: Banana Republicans

I’m still trying to figure out what happened to my Republican friends -- and to good Republicans in general. They used to champion true patriotism and personal integrity. They were willing to put their lives on the line to protect our country’s hard-fought, hard-won system of self-governance - democracy.

Now, with the blessing of today’s official Republican party, a deplorable number of candidates have turned into Banana Republicans, essentially hoping to change our system of free and fair elections – our democracy - into a dictatorship.

Ironically, brave citizens in countries around the world – Ukraine, Iran, even Russia - are flooding the streets, protesting dictatorships at great peril to their lives, demanding freedom to vote for self-governance.

Please, Republicans, this is the time to remember your historic patriotic values. Defeat election deniers to protect our own precious right to vote.

Beverly Goodwin

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

