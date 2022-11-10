 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bankrupt values

Re: the Nov. 8 paid ad on page A3

Regarding the ad about those from Green Field School who deplore Blake Masters.

As a '78 graduate of GFS, it saddens me that Green Fields School went bankrupt.

During my years at GFS, our chief discussions were about foreign wars. Mr. Devito, my geometry teacher, told us how he avoided Vietnam by running till his knee earned him a 4F. Mr. August, a far left leaning teacher from Harvard, asked us to go see 'The Boys from Company C' so that we would understand the cost of war due to ideological beliefs.

Sen. Kelly is a warmonger as is the Democratic party and too many in the Republican party. That would, if I lived in Arizona still, make Blake Masters my choice for senator.

My GFS generation learned to 'make love, not war.' Why send billions to Ukraine when all Russia asked was for the west's war machine NATO to stay away?

I ask my fellow alumnus. "How many do you want to die because of your ideological values?"

Brooks Kelley

North side

