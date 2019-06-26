Re: the June 23 article "Keep Border Patrol from butting in at Banner-UMC."
As a physician and one-time department head at Tucson's University Medical Center (long before Banner), I was appalled by the revelations in the column by De Zapien and others in the Sunday Star (June 23 2019). As revealed by the New York Times, Banner has allowed Border Patrol agents to invade the privacy of hospital patients even to the extent of deciding whether a mother can see her newborn baby, of handcuffing patients, and of permitting armed agents to remain in patients' rooms.
Regardless of their documentation status, these patients have a reason to be in the hospital. They have a right to privacy as does any other patient. They are not criminals. In fact I have seen criminal suspects in hospital with a policeman stationed appropriately outside the door. Banner must assure patient privacy and it seems they are not fulfilling that duty.
Douglas W. Huestis, MD
Northwest side
