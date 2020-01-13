Letter: Banner Hospital
View Comments

Letter: Banner Hospital

With all the negative press about health care, it is a pleasure to report a positive story about Banner Hospital. On arrival from Boise, Idaho, my 68-year-old sister reported chest pain and shortness of breath. I called the head of cardiology at Sarver Heart Center, who saw my sister immediately and found she had 99.9% blockage of her main coronary artery and would have been dead in two weeks. The excellent Sarver physicians--Drs. Nancy Sweitzer, Elizabeth Juneman, and Kapildeo Lotun--saved her life with two stents.

Since that episode, my sister has had contact with Mr. Brad Hipp, CFO at Banner. He is truly an asset to Banner, with his caring and compassion. He has taken health care out of the realm of corporate greed and self-interest and has shown sensitivity to the well-being of patients and the community. With his leadership, Banner will become an outstanding medical center. Kudos to Mr. Hipp, Banner, Drs. Sweitzer, Juneman, Lotun, and the Sarver Heart Center.

Sandra Katz

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Our horse

I have always thought amusing the story of the Emperor Caligula who reportedly appointed his horse, Incitatus, to serve in the Roman Senate. A…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News