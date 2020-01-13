Letter: Banner Hospital

With all the negative press about health care, it is a pleasure to report a positive story about Banner Hospital. On arrival from Boise, Idaho, my 68-year-old sister reported chest pain and shortness of breath. I called the head of cardiology at Sarver Heart Center, who saw my sister immediately and found she had 99.9% blockage of her main coronary artery and would have been dead in two weeks. The excellent Sarver physicians--Drs. Nancy Sweitzer, Elizabeth Juneman, and Kapildeo Lotun--saved her life with two stents.
Since that episode, my sister has had contact with Mr. Brad Hipp, CFO at Banner. He is truly an asset to Banner, with his caring and compassion. He has taken health care out of the realm of corporate greed and self-interest and has shown sensitivity to the well-being of patients and the community. With his leadership, Banner will become an outstanding medical center. Kudos to Mr. Hipp, Banner, Drs. Sweitzer, Juneman, Lotun, and the Sarver Heart Center.
Sandra Katz
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.