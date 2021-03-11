 Skip to main content
Letter: Banner Is On Glue
My wife signed up as soon as the Governor said 70 year olds were eligible to get a Covid vaccination. Trouble with the TMC site not letting 70 year olds sign up caused her to sign up with Banner. She got an appointment at Kino on March 7, the earliest she could get her first vaccination.

To Banner's credit on Mar 3rd she received notice that her appointment was canceled. In its article on Mar 5th the AZ Daily Star explained that Banner was canceling all of the first dose vaccination thru the month of March "to ensure second doses are administered up to six weeks after the first dose"

Banner made no accommodation for the people deprived of their first shot who signed up for March shots and merely sent them to the end of the queue. So my wife and thousands others have to start over. Not Fair Banner.

David Stewart

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

