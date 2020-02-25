Letter: Banner-UMC Accreditation

Re: the Feb. 23 article "Banner-UMC gets accreditation for the care given to senior patients in emergency rooms."
It was interesting to read the article today concerning Banner-UMC getting accreditation for care to senior patients in emergency rooms. It made me wonder how much specially designed care for that growing group of patients is being provided in other areas of Banner's operation as well as other hospitals in Tucson. Over the past 15 years I have had the opportunity to serve as a volunteer in several Tucson non-profit organizations that serve our elder population - although not in a medical capacity since that was not my field. It has been my observation that much could be improved in the overall care of this expanding group. For anyone interested in learning more about this subject and what may be some of the shortcomings in care for this large and growing population I would recommend "Elderhood", a recent book written by Louise Aronson who is a geriatrician and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).
Terry Allen
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.