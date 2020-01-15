Letter: Banner University Medical Center healthcare

I can’t stop singing the praises of Banner University Medical Center Tucson. Due to a perforated colon and subsequent colon resection surgery, I spent a week on the trauma and transplant floor of BUMC. Absolutely top notch care from everyone!
As for medical persons, doctors who patiently answered our questions. Nurses who were my best advocate, always going the extra mile on my behalf. Techs whose acts of service of the most basic kind will not be forgotten.
So many small acts of kindness that encouraged me. Tech Carlie helping me brush my teeth for the first time. Carla the night nurse walking with me and pointing out the lit HOPE sign on a hospital neighbor’s roof. Note to that neighbor: Please keep the sign lit all year. Every patient needs hope.
Was it a perfect hospital experience? No. Could things be tweaked to be better? Yes. But let it be known that we have fabulous medical care here in Tucson, and I am most grateful.
Naomi Garwood
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.