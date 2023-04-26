The German poet Heinrich Heine prophetically warned in 1822 about banning or burning books. But the Nazis did it anyway in 1933, and many fascist or communist regimes ever since have followed through with this practice. The AZ Republican Senators, in their infinite wisdom, want to set up a list of books banned from public schools, seemingly to protect “innocent” and “impressionable” children from premature exposure to sexuality. Senator Justine Wadsack, R-Tucson, refers to pornographic material as a justification for her measure, and thus hides the politics of such a control instrument. Soon, parents will demand that the science teachers present the world as being flat; all other literature telling a different picture to be banned. White folks will require that teachers address only white triumphant history blocking out all criticism of racism and violence. I thought that schools served to make our kids into critical thinkers. Wadsack and others apparently want them to be obedient members of a cult. If teachers actually teach, report them to the state.