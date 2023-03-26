As a former school librarian who annually discussed censorship and banned books with my students, I believe SB1700 is a waste of time. When kids were asked what to do if they read a book that made them feel uncomfortable, they said “stop reading it.” They are capable of deciding for themselves. And if a younger kid reads a book and has questions, they can ask a parent or other trusted adult for an explanation.

Justine Wadsack keeps spouting off about a book she hasn’t even seen but believes it’s harmful. She had better ban cable tv and the entire Internet while she’s at it. If anyone thinks banning a book removes it from kids, it doesn't. It just makes them want to read more. At least they can get these books from their public library or local bookstore.

Stop wasting time on nonsense and start working on the budget and housing affordability that really mean something to your constituents.

Karen Greene

Downtown