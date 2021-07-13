Letter: Banning of Critical Race Theory

While it comes as no surprise that Ducey banned the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT), I hope that Arizonans will come to realize that all the brouhaha over CRT is nothing more than the first of many experiments being conducted by right-wing media and politicians to gauge how easily they can duplicitously manufacture “outrage” against an imaginary problem, and then turn this “outrage” into ratings, profits, and votes.
Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon confirmed as much in a recent interview when he revealed that he believed if Republican politicians continue to demonize CRT it will inevitably result in them gaining up to fifty House seats in the 2022 elections.
Regardless of whether parents support or oppose the teaching of CRT, there is something extremely abhorrent about politicians who feign concern about something as sacrosanct and essential for America’s future as a child’s education, when their true goal is nothing more than crass, demagogic, and self-serving political gain.
David R. Hoffman, retired civil rights attorney and adjunct college instructor in law and communications
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.