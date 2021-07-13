 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Banning of Critical Race Theory
View Comments

Letter: Banning of Critical Race Theory

  • Comments

While it comes as no surprise that Ducey banned the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT), I hope that Arizonans will come to realize that all the brouhaha over CRT is nothing more than the first of many experiments being conducted by right-wing media and politicians to gauge how easily they can duplicitously manufacture “outrage” against an imaginary problem, and then turn this “outrage” into ratings, profits, and votes.

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon confirmed as much in a recent interview when he revealed that he believed if Republican politicians continue to demonize CRT it will inevitably result in them gaining up to fifty House seats in the 2022 elections.

Regardless of whether parents support or oppose the teaching of CRT, there is something extremely abhorrent about politicians who feign concern about something as sacrosanct and essential for America’s future as a child’s education, when their true goal is nothing more than crass, demagogic, and self-serving political gain.

David R. Hoffman, retired civil rights attorney and adjunct college instructor in law and communications

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona recount

I am appalled and dismayed by the madness of Arizona’s recounting election ballots based on certain Republican legislator’s delusion which are…

Local-issues

Letter: Yet another lie.

In the July 7, paper a reader opines about Biden being responsible for around 200,000 deaths from COVID 19. He credits the former pres for all…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News