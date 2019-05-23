re: the May 3 article "State GOP aims to help activists avoid Facebook conflicts."
As a decades long enthusiastic member and former President of the Pima County Republican Club I want to express my complete disagreement with the club's banning of any reporter from its meetings. The current leadership should realize that the opposite of good publicity is not bad publicity, it is NO publicity!
But Steller should consider a line from a religious document that says we should 'put the most charitable construction' on what our neighbor says. Kelli Ward advocated using social media to give political opinions. Having separate locations for political opinions and family topics is hardly subversive, particularly when, as Dr. Ward said, the source is clearly identified.
For the PCRC to point out that Steller and the Star are biased against them is again made obvious by Steller's column. Nonetheless, bias of that kind should be worn as a badge of pride rather than something to shun.
Chuck Josephson
Midtown
