What Kind Of Barbarians Are The University of Arizona Trying To Educate?
Two Border Patrol agents were invited to speak to a University of Arizona group - who wanted to hear their talk. These two guests of the University were then subjected to a harangue from three other students. The students verbally attacked the messengers, but did not try to engage or influence the student audience that had invited them to speak. A faculty group and a church minister are now supporting this rude and boorish behavior. Universities are supposed to teach reasoning and discourse as methods of conflict resolution, not support agitation and demagoguery. And the faculty wonders why there is so little support for increasing University funding. These are probably also people who decry the lack of civility in government.
My personal thought is each of the three students should be asked to handwrite a letter of apology to each of the Border Patrol individuals.
Peter McCray
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.