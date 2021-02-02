 Skip to main content
Letter: Barking Dogs
I am writing to an unidentified dog owner in northwest Oro Valley. You live just south of Moore and between La Canada and La Cholla. Your dogs bark pretty much non-stop for up an hour early in the morning and late at night and often in between. I can't sleep with the windows open. Its hard to enjoy sitting outside and watching the sunset with a backdrop of constant yapping. I am asking you to please be considerate of your neighbors. Don't leave your dogs out to bark for extended periods of time. After 30 seconds of barking whatever bad person or thing has been warned that a guard dog is on duty. Anything longer is unnecessary and obnoxious. Please be considerate of your neighbors.

john crittenden

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

