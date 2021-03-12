 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Barnum Hill is Not a Barrio
View Comments

Letter: Barnum Hill is Not a Barrio

  • Comments

Re: the March 10 article "City Council saves Reid Park Zoo from public resentment over plan."

Tim Stellar's recent opinion comparing the Zoo's expansion into the Barnum Hill area of Reid Park to the demolition of a significant portion of a barrio is a stretch. I support the Zoo expansion. I also understand that many people, including myself, have fond memories of and still utilize the area for recreation. However, regardless of one's opinion on the Zoo expansion, I see little comparison between that area being repurposed as part of the Zoo and dozens of family homes and small businesses being razed to build a convention center. A more accurate comparison, I feel, would be the GCU campus that was blocked - where a vocal group exerted pressure to prevent something that could have had a lasting positive impact in the community. The main difference here is how much extra expense and lost work is being incurred because of the last-minute maneuvers from the City.

Nick Riley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park Zoo

PLEASE do not let this small group of special interest people stop the Asian addition = this expansion has been discussed for years and approv…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News