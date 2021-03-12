Letter: Barnum Hill is Not a Barrio

Re: the March 10 article "City Council saves Reid Park Zoo from public resentment over plan."
Tim Stellar's recent opinion comparing the Zoo's expansion into the Barnum Hill area of Reid Park to the demolition of a significant portion of a barrio is a stretch. I support the Zoo expansion. I also understand that many people, including myself, have fond memories of and still utilize the area for recreation. However, regardless of one's opinion on the Zoo expansion, I see little comparison between that area being repurposed as part of the Zoo and dozens of family homes and small businesses being razed to build a convention center. A more accurate comparison, I feel, would be the GCU campus that was blocked - where a vocal group exerted pressure to prevent something that could have had a lasting positive impact in the community. The main difference here is how much extra expense and lost work is being incurred because of the last-minute maneuvers from the City.
Nick Riley
East side
