Letter: Barnum Hill is the is the issue.

I am tired of the specious arguments being used in favor of zoo expansion. There is no doubt that bringing in a couple of tigers whose species is on the road to extinction brings positive reactions, but the number of cries about increased tourism to Tucson, how industry will be persuaded to move here because of this, ring hollow. The citizenry narrowly voted for more funding for the zoo but there were no specifics mentioned on the ballot how this would be achieved, in spite of all the cries to the opposite. Barnum Hill and its delights of flowing water and shade trees can't be readily replaced and the best education is free play and no charge. The elitist idea that we have other parks doesn't allow for the joys of Barnum Hill and misses the point that the zoo has alternative land which doesn't destroy established attractions. You want a world class zoo, we already have it. It's the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and that's difficult to top.
Pauline Roed
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.