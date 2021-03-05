Letter: Barnum Hill microbiome

I cannot understand why the intention to cut down over 120 mature and healthy trees, yes, professionally certified healthy trees, is not enough of an argument alone to stop the zoo’s expansion plan in Reid Park. Barnum Hill and the South duck pond are not just features of a public park they are established and biologically diverse ecosystems that directly affect the health of every visitor to them. Human digestion, mental health, and immune function are 100% dependent upon the billions of beneficial bacteria that reside in our gut. As in any optimum ecosystem, bio- diversity is no less important inside us. Nature will provide the microbes in great abundance, but that requires from us physical presence in established natural settings, breathing there, touching soil, trees, plants, in a word, getting DIRTY. The notion that those areas can be “replaced” in another area of the park is quite simply blind to the interdependence of life impacted by the plan.
Jack McDaniel
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.