 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Barnum Hill microbiome
View Comments

Letter: Barnum Hill microbiome

  • Comments

I cannot understand why the intention to cut down over 120 mature and healthy trees, yes, professionally certified healthy trees, is not enough of an argument alone to stop the zoo’s expansion plan in Reid Park. Barnum Hill and the South duck pond are not just features of a public park they are established and biologically diverse ecosystems that directly affect the health of every visitor to them. Human digestion, mental health, and immune function are 100% dependent upon the billions of beneficial bacteria that reside in our gut. As in any optimum ecosystem, bio- diversity is no less important inside us. Nature will provide the microbes in great abundance, but that requires from us physical presence in established natural settings, breathing there, touching soil, trees, plants, in a word, getting DIRTY. The notion that those areas can be “replaced” in another area of the park is quite simply blind to the interdependence of life impacted by the plan.

Jack McDaniel

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona GOP

The Arizona GOP censured members who stood up for truth and facts in calling out Mr. Trump’s prolific pre-election and post-election lies and …

Local-issues

Letter: No tax, no service

How rich for small business owners (or anyone else for that matter) to not want to help fund public education, from which they benefit every s…

Local-issues

Letter: Protest

I’m inquiring about the upcoming protests at Southwest Keys facility where migrant children are being locked up on Oracle Road? The facility t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News