Letter: Barnum Hill & Reid Park's small pond: nothing compares
Letter: Barnum Hill & Reid Park's small pond: nothing compares

During the pandemic, my young children have become avid birders, thanks in no small part to our frequent visits to Barnum Hill & the small pond in Reid Park. They can quickly get around this pond to better observe a bird landing on the opposite side. They've practiced gross motor skills climbing rocks around the waterfall and leaping over stones. We've picnicked under trees on hot summer evenings, enjoying sunset over one of the most pavement-free views in midtown. Where else in midtown does the public have this available? Even the adjacent large pond, edged in concrete, is a stark contrast to the stone-edged small pond rimmed with mature trees.

Greenspaces are crucial to mental and physical health, and Tucson has very few. These irreplaceable areas are a public good, and the need for public greenspaces has never been greater. Let’s not be a city that would rather breed Malayan tigers (Tiger King, anyone?) than preserve -- or better yet, enhance -- a beloved urban oasis for its residents.

Madeleine deBlois

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

