Letter: Barnum Hill vs.zoo
This in response to those who think zoo expansion would benefit all Tucsonans. I am a 79 yo white, middle class male who has learned some things about white privilege. Well meaning middle to upper middle class whites value things in relation to their situation, and in this case are convinced that expanding the zoo would be good for all, not realizing that there are a number of Tucsonans who can't afford the zoo. Those people can, however, go to and enjoy Barnum Hill and the lake. This kind of priveleged myopia is common in many areas.

John Morgan

Midtown

