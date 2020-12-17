 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Barnum Hill/ zoo
View Comments

Letter: Barnum Hill/ zoo

Re: the Dec. 13 article "Zoo expansion at Reid Park wrests away a cherished spot.'

Tim Stellar wrote an interesting and informative column last Sunday. He related that the proposition thar passed in 2017 made no mention of zoo area expansion. He also mentioned that the proposition passed by fewer than 900 votes.

About a mpnth ago I contacted ward 2 councilman Paul Cunninghams office since it is the city council that has altimate responsibility for administration of city property. I recieved the following reply:

The people of Tucson voted to expand the zoo to include Barnum Hill. I was told that there were dozens of meetings prior to the decision and that I should gave made my objections at that time.

During 2017 and 2018 I lived onw half south of Reid Park and never heard of any meetings. It doesn't sound like Tim Stellar heard about them either. Were the announcements only passed out at the zoo? Was the only people who attended were zoo employees and donors?

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Local-issues

Letter: Sumlin Walks Away

After a humiliating 70-7 loss to ASU, head coach Kevin Sumlin has been fired. Okay. That's reasonable. His record in Tucson was poor, and this…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News