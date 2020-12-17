Letter: Barnum Hill/ zoo

Re: the Dec. 13 article "Zoo expansion at Reid Park wrests away a cherished spot.'
Tim Stellar wrote an interesting and informative column last Sunday. He related that the proposition thar passed in 2017 made no mention of zoo area expansion. He also mentioned that the proposition passed by fewer than 900 votes.
About a mpnth ago I contacted ward 2 councilman Paul Cunninghams office since it is the city council that has altimate responsibility for administration of city property. I recieved the following reply:
The people of Tucson voted to expand the zoo to include Barnum Hill. I was told that there were dozens of meetings prior to the decision and that I should gave made my objections at that time.
During 2017 and 2018 I lived onw half south of Reid Park and never heard of any meetings. It doesn't sound like Tim Stellar heard about them either. Were the announcements only passed out at the zoo? Was the only people who attended were zoo employees and donors?
Thomas Wenzel
East side
