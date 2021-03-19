Letter: Barnum Hill

My parents kept a black and white snapshot of me raising my arms in victory on Barnum Hill 60 years ago. I was rock hopping and pretending to be a mountain climber who reached a summit. Back then the pine trees were small. When it comes to the current controversy about Barnum Hill, no one is wrong. Both sides have good points. But If we plant pine trees now on public land they will be stately in another 60 years. We can scoop out and create other water features too. However in 60 years there might not be anymore tigers mostly due to habitat destruction. Perhaps we can reclaim for nature the land on which vacant buildings and their parking lots stand. Why not make new parks and other ponds around town, and let the tigers have a much better enclosure at Reed Park Zoo.
Cindy Hansen
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.