Letter: Barnum Hill
Letter: Barnum Hill

The watercourse on Barnum Hill is not only beautiful, it provides elements that make enormous contributions to the development of children! I have watched my own grandchildren and hundreds of others as they take the tiny steps across the stepping stones. Then they progress to the larger steps and then to the ones where they will have to land on an uneven surface. They learn balance and motor planning and gain strength and self confidence. And they have fun doing so. In a world in which kids have too much screen time, it is unconscionable to remove such a valuable resource from public use.

Jane Stockton

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

