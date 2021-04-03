Letter: Barnum Hill

On a family zoo trip, someone asked, "Why shouldn't the animals get more room?" I never said they shouldn't. They deserve liveable habitats! Do they specifically NEED Barnum Hill? No. There's other options!
Why do I believe it's a treasure? 15 years ago, two "kids" vowed to get married and pay for it on their own. Thankfully, they remembered Barnum Hill, where they had a picnic after their third date, which was to the zoo. $12 later they had a venue.
As children, we played along the stream, jumped from rock to rock, and race up the hill. As adults, we take our child for photos, have picnics, and rest under the tree where we were married while we watch our son do what we did when we were young. For decades, this mature public oasis has provided many cherished memories for Tucsonans and should be preserved.
Born & Bred Tucsonan
Jen Weimer
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.