 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Barnum Hill
View Comments

Letter: Barnum Hill

  • Comments

On a family zoo trip, someone asked, "Why shouldn't the animals get more room?" I never said they shouldn't. They deserve liveable habitats! Do they specifically NEED Barnum Hill? No. There's other options!

Why do I believe it's a treasure? 15 years ago, two "kids" vowed to get married and pay for it on their own. Thankfully, they remembered Barnum Hill, where they had a picnic after their third date, which was to the zoo. $12 later they had a venue.

As children, we played along the stream, jumped from rock to rock, and race up the hill. As adults, we take our child for photos, have picnics, and rest under the tree where we were married while we watch our son do what we did when we were young. For decades, this mature public oasis has provided many cherished memories for Tucsonans and should be preserved.

Born & Bred Tucsonan

Jen Weimer

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News