 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Barnum Hill
View Comments

Letter: Barnum Hill

Recently there have been many letters that showed dissatisfaction with the transfer of Barnum hill to the zoo for zoo expansipn. I conducted an internet search and discovered that both the zoo and Reid park are owned by the city. The city concil is responsible for all assests including the park and zoo owned by the city. If you are unhappy with this transfer, call or write your city counciman.

I was surprised that the first time we learned about the zoo expansion was on the opinion page. I know that the Star is short of reporters but wht didn't it report on the debate that must of been held at the city council meetings?7

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Local-issues

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction …

Local-issues

Letter: Indifference

I feel helpless and betrayed by my President and Governor. Trump failed to provide leadership during our eleven month struggle against the cor…

Local-issues

Letter: Old Tucson Studios

Growing up in Southern California was fortunate to have Knotts Berry Farm near, a similar locale to Old Tucson Studios. At that time there was…

Local-issues

Letter: Stolen election

Arizona congressman Paul Gosar complained that, “Any claim Biden has won is illegitimate.” Congressman Andy Biggs said, “The Left is assiduous…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News