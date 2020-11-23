Letter: Barnum Hill

Recently there have been many letters that showed dissatisfaction with the transfer of Barnum hill to the zoo for zoo expansipn. I conducted an internet search and discovered that both the zoo and Reid park are owned by the city. The city concil is responsible for all assests including the park and zoo owned by the city. If you are unhappy with this transfer, call or write your city counciman.
I was surprised that the first time we learned about the zoo expansion was on the opinion page. I know that the Star is short of reporters but wht didn't it report on the debate that must of been held at the city council meetings?7
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!