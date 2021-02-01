 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Barnum Hill
View Comments

Letter: Barnum Hill

Because there seems to be a great deal of resistance to the Reid Park Zoo taking Barnum Hill for its tiger exhibit, I decided to check on the park situation in Tucson. I visited the website of the Trust for Public Land (tpl.org). It has graded the 100 largest cities in the U.S. for land apportioned to parks per capita. It grades each city's parks on access, acreage, investment and amenities. Tucson ranks #84 on that list of 100. Our poorest score is on investment.

Since Tucson is already short on number and quality of parks, the need for which is even greater during these pandemic times, how can we even consider bulldozing away a beloved place like Barnum Hill?

City leaders, please think again.

Eileen Dudley

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Republican Party

I am totally baffled by recent actions of our Arizona Republican Party. They represent only 35% of voters, lost the Presidency and 2 Senate se…

Local-issues

Letter: SS

My husband passed away in 1998, and I get his SS because his was more than mines I'm 75 now how come I can't get my SS and his . Since I get h…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News