Letter: Barnum Hill

Because there seems to be a great deal of resistance to the Reid Park Zoo taking Barnum Hill for its tiger exhibit, I decided to check on the park situation in Tucson. I visited the website of the Trust for Public Land (tpl.org). It has graded the 100 largest cities in the U.S. for land apportioned to parks per capita. It grades each city's parks on access, acreage, investment and amenities. Tucson ranks #84 on that list of 100. Our poorest score is on investment.
Since Tucson is already short on number and quality of parks, the need for which is even greater during these pandemic times, how can we even consider bulldozing away a beloved place like Barnum Hill?
City leaders, please think again.
Eileen Dudley
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.