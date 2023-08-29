The Star recently reminisced about the late Haunted Book Shop. A lovely bookstore that I still miss. The Star also highlighted two other stores worthy of a book lovers support: the National Parks Store and the San Xavier Gift Shop.

In addition to these stores, I wanted to highlight the Barrio Bookstore. It specializes in books about the Latino culture. As the store has expanded, books by Indigenous Authors, Black Authors, Local authors, LGBTQAI+ have been added. Previously located at Hotel McCoy, it recently relocated to 33rd and 10th in the City of South Tucson. Next time we visit Tucson, we’ll stop by. Judy Anderson, Bisbee, AZ