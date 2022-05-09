Letter: Barrio Viejo & Gentrification

Concerning the article on Barrio Viejo and gentrification, I would like to put my dos centavos in. The article didn't go deep enough and the subsequent letters were typical.

The writers expressed the need for "progress", by who's definition, as if to suggest their arrival signifies progress. Plus, the Good Lord knows we need another coffee shop, right?

The article doesn't mention that if it weren't for the people fighting back, there would've been more destruction with the Butterfield Expressway rammed through downtown.

There's more that Mr. Gonzales and his ilk have put a stop to, but as Pedro will tell you himself. "they're just waiting for me to die". Well, here's to a long and prosperous life, my friend..

Ivo Ortiz

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

