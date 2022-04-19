 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Barrio Viejo

Re: the April 17 article "Historic Tucson barrio continues to transform."

I sympathize with Pedro Gonzales' outrage over the changes in Barrio Viejo, but to prevent change is impossible. Certainly, his grandparents' lives were different from that of their grandparents. You don't preserve your family's culture and history by freezing and preserving a moment in time.

The destruction of the neighborhood was tragic but using draconian measures that control the value of a family's greatest asset and limit their freedom and independence is committing the very sin that causes him to condemn the outside investors he despises for robbing residents of their homes and history.

Scott McKinzie

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

