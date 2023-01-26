 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Barstool Arizona Bowl is good for Tucson

1.2Million dollars in grants to 26 businesses in Tucson. Over 5Million dollars to local charities. This year alone 11K dollars in equipment and supples for teachers who were honored in Pima County.Several kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs given a $300 dollar shopping spree at Dick's Sporting Goods. Hotels normally are empty during Christmas were full, restaurants and bars full, almost 28K people saw visually one of the best bowl games of the year, ranked six among bowls. Proud to have this bowl here year after year. The fan festival was amazing and the Taco Drop, made it a great New Years. We are blessed.

Linda Kunsberg

East side

